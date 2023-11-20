79°
Livingston Parish firefighters battling wildfire, portion of LA 63 shutdown

By: Logan Cullop

KILLIAN - Firefighters are battling a wildfire along LA 63 north of LA 444, near Killian. 

Livingston Parish deputies are blocking off the area and are asking drivers to take a different route. 

