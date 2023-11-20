78°
Livingston Parish wildfire out, smoke still visible from portion from LA 63
KILLIAN - A portion of LA 63 was shut down on Monday for more than an hour as crews battled a wildfire on the side of the road.
Livingston Parish deputies blocked off the area around 4 p.m. and asked drivers to take a different route. The affected portion of LA 63 runs between highways 42 and 444.
By 5:30, the fire was out.
There was no immediate indication of property damage.
