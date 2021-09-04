Livingston Parish family lost running water, still waiting for power

SATSUMA - Five days after Hurricane Ida hit the state, recovery for people in Livingston Parish has turned out to be rather slow.

"It's been rough," said homeowner Jaime Gann. "But we've been managing it. Making it."

The Ganns and their seven children are still cleaning up after the storm. Debris, leaves, and large tree limbs are scattered all over their three-and-a-half acres of land.

The family has two generators but with limited gas in the parish, Gann had to go out of state to find fuel.

"We took a two-hour trip to Mississippi and filled the tanks up yesterday," Gann said.

They were expecting to lose power during the storm but not their water service.

"Normally we don't lose water," said Cassie Gann. "So it was kind of a shock."

The family had to wash their clothes in the bathtub, use buckets of water to flush the toilets and weren't able to take showers or baths.

"We just poured a little water in the bottom of the bathtub and everybody rinsed off," said Cassie. "We've just been making do with what we got."

The water was turned back on Thursday, but the community is under a boil water alert. However, even with all the inconveniences, the Gann family is not complaining.

"We're more blessed than most people," said Cassie. "We still got a house to live in so we've been just making do."

The family, like many others in their community, is preparing to be without power for about two weeks.