Livingston Parish ending classes early Wednesday due to storm

Livingston Parish public schools will send students home early Wednesday before the area is potentially impacted by severe weather from Zeta.

The school system announced Tuesday that all schools would be affected, but the schools will independently notify parents of specific dismissal times.

You can read more about the storm and Wednesday's forecast here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/the-latest-tropical-storm-zeta-set-to-restrengthen-as-it-moves-into-the-gulf