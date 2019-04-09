Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from Livingston Parish schools are some of the latest to give back to their peers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The schools collected donations for faculty and students in and around the Houston area.

"Our schools just wanted to give back," Southside Jr. High principal Wes Partin said. "We can remember when the flood took place, how many people affected our lives."

Partin met the principal of Humble Middle School in Texas a year ago at a conference. Since then, the two have kept in touch and when the disaster struck the Lone Star State, the light bulb went off.

"We would have a jeans day where all the kids were collecting money," Juban Park Jr. High assistant principal Justin Wax said. "A student would give his one dollar for lunch money because he wanted to be a part of it."

Partin, Wax and principal of Denham Springs Jr. High Bryan Wax headed west to deliver a truck loaded with supplies. When they arrived in the devastated city, they helped thousands of survivors.

"I think there were about 6,000 people that showed up [to receive items]," Bryan Wax said. "We were able to impact and help out a lot of kids and people there."

While in Humble, the three educators also helped gut homes. They say that kind of support goes a long way after a tragedy like Harvey.