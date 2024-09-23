77°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on domestic abuse charges early Monday morning after he allegedly shot a personal weapon in his home.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 55-year-old Kelvin Higginbotham was arrested just after midnight Monday. Deputies said he fired one round of a personal weapon during the disturbance, but no one was injured.
He was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon. Higginbotham was fired immediately from the sheriff's office.
Trending News
Higginbotham was a reserve deputy and served on the marine division for a year and a half.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney weighs in on if recently terminated BRPD officers could get their...
-
LSU fans say it's too hot during the day for games
-
Group trying to get young adults 'Pumped' for voting at registration event
-
Truck crashes into Perkins Road convenience store Sunday morning
-
Big Guys No Ties: Are the Saints good?