77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse

3 hours 4 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 7:41 PM September 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on domestic abuse charges early Monday morning after he allegedly shot a personal weapon in his home. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 55-year-old Kelvin Higginbotham was arrested just after midnight Monday. Deputies said he fired one round of a personal weapon during the disturbance, but no one was injured. 

He was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon. Higginbotham was fired immediately from the sheriff's office. 

Trending News

Higginbotham was a reserve deputy and served on the marine division for a year and a half. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days