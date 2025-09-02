90°
Deputies searching Walker for work release inmate who walked off job site

3 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 10:46 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Livingston and East Feliciana deputies are searching for a work-release inmate who walked off a job site in Walker. 

Livingston Parish deputies said the man, Christopher Samuel, was on work release from East Feliciana Parish when he walked away from Deltak, a manufacturing company based in Walker. 

Deputies are searching the area around John Lanier Road and Misty Lane for Samuel, who is 5'6" and 135 pounds. 

According to East Feliciana Parish deputies, he was dressed in a black sweatshirt with a grey T-shirt underneath, blue jeans and a black skull cap.

Samuel is from Ruston and was convicted in Lincoln Parish of aggravated battery. His release date was September 6, 2028. A warrant for simple escape is being secured for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Samuel's location is asked to call (225) 686-2241 x1.

