Livingston Parish deputies making changes to avoid catching COVID-19

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Sheriff's deputies in Livingston Parish are doing all that they can to avoid the coronavirus as they patrol the streets.

Sheriff Jason Ard sat down for an interview Monday afternoon with WBRZ, but through a screen. Deputies are avoiding any unnecessary contact during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm not accepting anyone to come into my office that wants to meet with me. I will call them, I will talk with them, but I'm doing everything I can to stay away from the general public," Ard said.

Deputies are carrying personal protection items, like gloves and face masks, to help shelter themselves from the virus spread. They are also being advised to avoid going inside of homes or buildings while responding to calls.

In addition to their own safety precautions, deputies are making sure people obey the 'stay-at-home order,' dispersing large gatherings, and ensuring businesses are following the restrictions as well, Ard says.

Upon making arrests, they will now isolate suspects before checking them into the parish detention center to make sure they are not infected by COVID-19.

Visitation at the detention center is prohibited until further notice.

"We are very fortunate to have things like video visitation through our detention center," Ard says.

These new policies will stay in place until the virus is no longer a threat.