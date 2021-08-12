Livingston Parish deputies honor late comrade by escorting his daughter to first day of class

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish used Thursday morning to honor their late friend and brother by supporting his family during a pivotal moment.

This week marked the beginning of a new school year, and children of parents who succumbed to COVID-related conditions would have to, for the first time in their young lives, face the first day of school without their parent.

But for young Presley, the daughter of the late Cpl. Robert McKinney, the first day of class meant being met with a surprise bouquet of roses from her father's best friends.

She and the deputies hung out on campus for a bit before they walked her to her first class.

It was a memorable moment for both Presley and her mother, Leslie.

Cpl. McKinney's colleagues were thrilled to find an unforgettable way to honor their 'brother.'

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared the moment via its Facebook page and said, "There are times in our line of work when we hope and try to take a tragic circumstance and turn it into something uplifting or positive. Today was one of those days for one of our own."

They added, "When we use the words “brother” and “sister” it’s not done lightly because we truly are a family. And that family also extends to Robert’s wife Leslie and his daughter Presley. They are part of our forever family and we love them just as much as we do Robert. Which is why today we couldn’t let Presley start her first day of school without her LPSO family being there."