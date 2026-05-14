Livingston Parish Council voting to request DOTD lowers speed limit where crossing guard Katy Wells died

LIVINGSTON — At its Thursday evening meeting, the Livingston Parish Council will vote to request state transportation officials to lower the speed limit in the school zone of Grey's Creek Elementary following the death of crossing guard Katy Wells in late April.

The resolution, placed on the agenda by Councilman John Mangus, calls to request that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development lower the speed limit on La. 16 and La. 1033 at Grey's Creek to 35 mph from its current 45 mph.

The resolution will be voted on by the council at its meeting at 6 p.m.

The council's vote on the resolution comes after a petition garnered hundreds of signatures calling for the speed limit to be decreased in front of the elementary school after Wells' death.

Following the crash on April 29, 64-year-old Darren Goudeau was arrested on vehicular homicide and DWI charges.