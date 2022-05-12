81°
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if president signs on
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish council voted Thursday to halt any new development in the parish for 60 days.
The council approved the moratorium with a 7-2 vote.
The measure will not go into effect after being signed by the Livingston Parish president, who has 15 days to make the decision.
