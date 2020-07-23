Livingston Parish construction boom comes paired with drainage issue

WALKER- Growing pains in Livingston Parish have officials calling the state for help. A construction boom is causing drainage issues in the region.

"About half the calls that public works get is related about drainage improvements are along state highways," Parish Councilman Garry Talbert said.

A problem that Talbert says the state should take care of, not the parish.

At the request of the parish's Department of Public Works, Talbert placed a resolution on Thursday's council agenda insisting the state's transportation department provide the parish with some help.

"Asking for additional support, manpower, or equipment," Talbert said.

Parish President Layton Ricks says the resolution was not needed and has since sent the secretary of transportation a letter asking for help with the draining issues in the parish instead.

"We understand they are sort of in the same boat with drainage issues that we are. They are all over the state, obviously, so we just need as much help as we can get," Ricks said.

Ricks is waiting to hear back from the state's transportation department to find out how much help the parish could receive and when that help will be on the way.