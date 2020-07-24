77°
Livingston Parish closing waterways Friday night due to high water
Livingston Parish will close its waterways to recreational traffic Friday night due to potentially dangerous conditions.
The parish says the closures will take effect at 10 p.m. due to rising water levels caused by winds from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico.
The waterways will remain closed until further notice.
