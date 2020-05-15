81°
Livingston Parish closing all waterways until further notice

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON, LA- The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) is closing all waterways in the parish to recreational traffic.

The closures will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and will continue until further notice.

LOHSEP announced the decision Friday afternoon due to high rising water caused by recent rain events and the increase of debris in the waterways, as well as continued southeast winds and upcoming expected rain events.

