77°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish closes all waterways due to rising water
LIVINGSTON PARISH - All waterways have been declared closed to recreational traffic due to rising water caused by Hurricane Ida on August 30.
Livingston parish officials say the closure began at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice in a press release Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of...
-
Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
-
Few spared from widespread damage in Ascension Parish
-
More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...