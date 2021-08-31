77°
Livingston Parish closes all waterways due to rising water

Tuesday, August 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - All waterways have been declared closed to recreational traffic due to rising water caused by Hurricane Ida on August 30.

Livingston parish officials say the closure began at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice in a press release Tuesday.

