Livingston Parish bridge closed after being rated 'poor' in latest inspection

HOLDEN — A bridge just north of Holden has been shut down after inspectors found conditions serious enough to require an immediate closure.

Four "road closed" signs now block the entrance to the La. 1036 bridge over the Tickfaw River, about 1.3 miles north of La. 441.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Bridge Inventory data, the bridge was built in 1973 and received a "poor" rating during its last official inspection — the lowest condition category in the rating system.

Engineers gave the bridge a score of four out of nine, making it one of the 19 most problematic bridges in Livingston Parish.

An average of 426 vehicles, including 55 trucks, use the bridge every day.

While the bridge had been on a standard two-year inspection schedule, officials say the latest inspection found conditions serious enough to require an immediate closure.

Louisiana State Sen. Valarie Hodges posted on social media that the bridge must be closed now for public safety. She also said the bridge had already been identified for replacement in the future, with funding secured in 2025.

According to a Facebook post from Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte, the state has reached out to the engineering design firm in charge to ask for an updated project timeline.

The bridge rehabilitation project will be overseen by Louisiana's Office of Highway Construction.