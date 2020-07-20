Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish authorities seize large amounts of cash, illegal narcotics during drug bust
WALKER- Last Thursday, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) Narcotics Division and the LPSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division carried out a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.
Authorities say they executed two search warrants for a home on Blood River Road in Springfield and a hotel room located in Walker.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the search warrants were the result of an ongoing investigation involving 41-year old Ethel Shannon Chriswell. Chriswell was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics from her residence and from various hotels throughout Livingston Parish.
Items seized included over $9,000 in cash, guns, a Nissan Altima, methamphetamine, LSD, temazepam, zaleplon, MDMA, marijuana plants & more.
In addition to arresting Chriswell, authorities say they also apprehended 18-year-old Ryan McKinney during the drug bust and issued a summons for 23-year-old Lexie Lanier as well as 29-year-old Nicholas Holland for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call authorities at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
