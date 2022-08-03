75°
Livingston Parish authorities searching for unidentified thieves
WATSON- Officers with the Livingston Parish Sheriffs office are searching for two suspects that stole more than $ 700 worth of items.
Police say one unidentified man entered a retailer in Watson, filled a cart with items then exited the store without paying.
The items were then loaded into a white 4-door Sedan. Authorities say the suspect returned to the store and stole more items.
His vehicle was last seen heading South on LA Hwy 16. Police are searching for two men because witnesses say the suspect had an accomplice who drove the vehicle.
The estimated value of the items stolen is $775. Anyone with information on the two suspects or their identities is asked to call authorities.
