Livingston, Orleans parishes eligible for disaster unemployment aid

BATON ROUGE – Disaster unemployment assistance is now available to businesses and residents impacted by last week's tornadoes.

President Donald Trump officially granted a disaster declaration request for two Louisiana parishes as a result of a request by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance from residents and businesses in Livingston and Orleans parish until March 15.

Disaster unemployment assistance is available to those who:

- Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment

- Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster

- Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income

- Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state

- Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster or



- Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and disaster unemployment assistance benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs and documentation to support claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. Additional documentation may be required.

To receive benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the application is filed.

Benefits are available from weeks of unemployment beginning February 12, 2017, until August 12, 2017, as long as the individual's unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster.

Applicants should apply online by visiting www.laworks.net and filing an application through the Louisiana Workforce Commission's HIRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal or by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. Due to high call volume at this time, applicants are encouraged to try the online method first.