Livingston officials surprise young Nerf toy fan with "a Nerf battle to end all Nerf battles"

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An 8-year-old boy from Watson who is a huge fan of Nerf toys was the recipient of an incredible Nerf-themed Christmas surprise this week.

According to a Facebook post on the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's (LPSO) Facebook page, young Bentley and his mother have faced challenges in navigating her terminal illness.

Concerned about her son and wanting him to have a super Christmas surprise, Bentley's mother made a few calls to individuals with Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs City Marshal, and LPSO.

They all worked together to surprise Bentley with an unexpected Nerf war.

LPSO's Facebook post describes the unfolding of the surprise by saying, "At first, a very confused Bentley couldn’t understand why so many LEOs were on his doorstep. Then, present after present revealed what would soon be happening - a Nerf battle to end all Nerf battles. And, Mom got a front row seat!

Bentley said, ‘THIS WAS THE BEST DAY EVER!’"

LPSO added, "We’re so proud to have played a part in Bentley’s special day. We were honored to meet those who learned of his story, wanted to help & reached out. And, we’re blessed to know that Bentley now has a team of friends who will be looking out for him when he’ll need us most."