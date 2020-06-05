Livingston officials set up sandbag distribution sites for residents

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Friday morning, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security issued a list of locations where citizens can find free sandbags to use as storm Cristobal approaches.

The locations are as follows:

-Fire District 1 – Station #1 29778 South Montpelier Ave. Albany

-Fire District 2 – Station #1 (Springfield Main) 32280 Terry St. Springfield

-Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy 22 Springfield

-Fire District 2 – Station #3(Lizard Creek) Hwy 1037 Springfield

-Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Rd. Springfield

-Fire District 3 – Station #1 930 Government St. Denham Springs

-Fire District 3 – 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs – behind James Drug Store

-Fire District 4 – Station #1 29758 South Palmetto Dr. Walker

-Fire District 4 – Station #3 34893 Hwy 1019 Watson

-Fire District 4 – Station #5 18525 Clio St. Port Vincent

-Fire District 4 – Station #9 9100 Hillion Hood Rd. Denham Springs

-Fire District 5 – Station #1 8098 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs

-Fire District 5 - Station #3 25500 Hwy 16 Denham Springs

-Fire District 6 – Station #1 20550 Circle Dr. (Behind Town Hall) Livingston

-Fire District 7 – Station #1 19784 Hwy 42 Livingston

-Fire District 7 – Station #2 19354 Perilloux Rd. Livingston

-Fire District 8 – Station #1 15160 Hwy 16 French Settlement

-Fire District 9 – Station #1 23634 Hwy 22 Maurepas

-Fire District 9 – Station #2 20368 Hwy 22 (Head of Island) Maurepas

-Fire District 10 – Station #1 30928 Hwy 441 Holden

-Fire District 11 – Station #1 33815 Hwy 43 Independence

-Fire District 11 - Station #2 31470 Horseshoe Rd N. Independence

