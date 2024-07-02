Livingston officials close La. 441 south of I-12 at Holden after crash blocks roadway

HOLDEN — Livingston Parish officials say they have closed La. 441 south of Interstate 12 because of a traffic accident.

In a Facebook post, the Livingston Parish Fire Protection No. 2 says a two-vehicle accident has blocked the roadway between I-12 and La. 42.

Online traffic maps place the location about 1½ miles south of the interstate and about a mile north of La. 42.