Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston officials close La. 441 south of I-12 at Holden after crash blocks roadway

HOLDEN — Livingston Parish officials say they have closed La. 441 south of Interstate 12 because of a traffic accident.

In a Facebook post, the Livingston Parish Fire Protection No. 2 says a two-vehicle accident has blocked the roadway between I-12 and La. 42. 

Online traffic maps place the location about 1½ miles south of the interstate and about a mile north of La. 42. 

