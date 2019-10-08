67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man wanted for murder

41 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 8:33 AM October 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Terrell Anthony

LIVINGSTON - Officials have discovered the body of a woman who was shot multiple times.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Rue De Fleur Dr. in Watson where shots were fired around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night.

Officials say the deceased victim is 31-year-old Jessica Clark, and the man suspected of killing her is 37-year-old Terrell Anthony. 

Anthony allegedly went to Clark's residence and held the occupants against their will. Clark was not there at the time. When she got home, Anthony confronted her and allegedly shot her multiple times. 

He fled the scene in a white 2018 Honda Accord, which was later located at a Denham Springs Apartment complex. 

Anthony is wanted for first degree murder and simple robbery. 

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days