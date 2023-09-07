Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case

Image provided by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LIVINGSTON - The Louisiana State Police announced Thursday the arrest of a 19-year-old man booked with kidnapping and child exploitation charges of a 14-year-old girl reported as missing in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to state police, investigators with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit received information regarding a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania who was possibly brought to Livingston. Investigators identified Jesus Delacruz of Livingston as a suspect, obtained a search warrant, and recovered a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for 2nd degree kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual oral battery, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a minor.

The case was jointly investigated by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations at their Baton Rouge office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.