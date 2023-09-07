Latest Weather Blog
Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case
LIVINGSTON - The Louisiana State Police announced Thursday the arrest of a 19-year-old man booked with kidnapping and child exploitation charges of a 14-year-old girl reported as missing in the state of Pennsylvania.
According to state police, investigators with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit received information regarding a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania who was possibly brought to Livingston. Investigators identified Jesus Delacruz of Livingston as a suspect, obtained a search warrant, and recovered a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.
Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for 2nd degree kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual oral battery, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a minor.
Trending News
The case was jointly investigated by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations at their Baton Rouge office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...
-
Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school...