Livingston man arrested for allegedly starting fire in camper trailer

Joshua Beck Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The State Fire Marshal's Office has reported that a Livingston Parish man was arrested for burglarizing and then setting fire to a relative's camper trailer.

Officials arrested 26-year-old Joshua Beck for allegedly starting a fire in a mobile home within the 15000 block of Gaylord Oaks Drive in the Walker area.

Firefighters say they found burned suitcases, personal items, and the remnants of an electronic device inside of the structure.

An initial investigation of the scene and after speaking with witnesses, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set and Beck, who was already in custody with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, was identified as the suspect.

Beck was charged with one count of simple arson, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and unlawful entry of an inhabited dwelling during an emergency.