Livingston man arrested after neighbor's dog shot and killed

WALKER - Burnic Boone posted 'beware of dog' signs outside his home, but he says there was nothing to fear when it came to his dog, Red.

"He wouldn't bite nobody, Boone said. "He loved playing. That's all he loved to do is play. He wouldn't bite a flea."

Boone now spends a lot of his time outside by the graves of his three dogs, including Red -- the dog he found as a puppy two years ago on the side of the road.

"I come out here, sometimes three times a day, and talk to my dogs," Boone said.

Boone says Red was sitting outside the trailer before 8 a.m. on Oct. 6, which was typical. One of his neighbor's dogs was also outside.

"I had to go in the house to use the bathroom or something," Boone said. "I heard a gunshot. I [ran] out. I didn't even know I was barefoot. I [ran] out so fast looking for my dog and he was laying over yonder between them trees."

In the two weeks since he comforted Red as the dog took his final breaths, Boone says he's relived the moment he calls a nightmare, over and over again.

"That's all I had, was him," Boone said as he started to cry. "I can't replace him. Money can't replace him."

In the days following the shooting, deputies examined video from Boone's home security cameras.

Thursday afternoon, Boone's neighbor, 22-year-old Wyatt Simoneaux was arrested by the Livingston Parish Office.

Boone doesn't know why Red was shot.

"Being in his yard, I guess," Boone surmised. "Nobody gave me no reason why that man shot my dog."

News of Simoneaux's arrest is bittersweet for Boone, who is still mourning the loss of and seeking justice for the dog he says never left his side.

"I'm not going to get no sleep, no peace, until my dog gets his rest," Boone said.

Simoneaux is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal use of a weapon. He was released from jail Thursday night on a $35,000 bond. LPSO says the investigation is ongoing.