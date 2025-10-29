Latest Weather Blog
Livingston library board must attend lessons on how to comply with state's open meetings law
LIVINGSTON — Members of the Livingston Parish Library Board must take lessons on how to conduct open meetings after settling a lawsuit filed by the Louisiana attorney general's office.
Board members on Tuesday accepted a settlement ending the dispute. No fines were assessed.
The attorney general's office sued in July, accusing the board of violating state law while getting rid of its library director. The panel subsequently held another meeting and handled the matter properly under the law.
The attorney general's office said Wednesday it would offer open-meetings training to the board.
Residents complained that the board told them they wouldn't take any action after an executive session July 15. When the panel emerged from meeting privately, it fired library director Michelle Parrish. A meeting agenda did not have Parrish's contract listed as an item for consideration.
Trending News
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux told The Advocate that the settlement imposes a "minimal burden" on board members. "It doesn't hurt any public body to get the training," he was quoted as saying.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found along Old Hammond Highway; EBRSO says death appears to be...
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
2une In Previews: 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' event aims to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North...
-
REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice
Sports Video
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!