Livingston firefighters wrestle Killian house fire that claimed the life of two dogs

House fire off Killian Oaks Drive

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters from District 2 & 9 are currently on the scene of a house fire in Killian, off Killian Oaks Dr.

Authorities say the homeowner was injured, sustaining burns and smoke inhalation while trying to rescue two dogs that were ultimately lost in the fire.

Acadian Ambulance handled patient care and transport. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is also assisting with the blaze.

This situation is currently in progress, and once officials have the fire under control, more information related to the cause of the blaze will be provided.