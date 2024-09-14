Livingston family recovering after tree falls on house

LIVINGSTON — Homeowners across Louisiana are forced to rebuild after Hurricane Francine and one family in Denham Springs is just getting started.

After a hurricane, folks usually have their fair share of stories to tell. Frank Foster and his daughter Bae Foster have their fair share after a tree crashed into their mobile home.

“It definitely fell through the house during the storm, and it startled us pretty bad," Frank Foster said.

Frank Foster says everything happened so fast, but the damage outside the home is obvious. The mobile home was lifted off of its cinder blocks, the window glass was broken and hurricane straps were pulled up from the ground.

“All the neighbors came running, trying to get in,” Foster said. “At this point, we're just kind of here.”

Frank said his father passed away in the home next door in late August. With the added storm damage, Foster said paying for repairs and a funeral will be the biggest challenge.

"Looking inside and looking at the bottom of the actual railing is bent down the frame for the trailer. I would say you can't fix it. I don't think it's fixable,” Foster said.