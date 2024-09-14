Latest Weather Blog
Livingston family recovering after tree falls on house
LIVINGSTON — Homeowners across Louisiana are forced to rebuild after Hurricane Francine and one family in Denham Springs is just getting started.
After a hurricane, folks usually have their fair share of stories to tell. Frank Foster and his daughter Bae Foster have their fair share after a tree crashed into their mobile home.
“It definitely fell through the house during the storm, and it startled us pretty bad," Frank Foster said.
Frank Foster says everything happened so fast, but the damage outside the home is obvious. The mobile home was lifted off of its cinder blocks, the window glass was broken and hurricane straps were pulled up from the ground.
“All the neighbors came running, trying to get in,” Foster said. “At this point, we're just kind of here.”
Frank said his father passed away in the home next door in late August. With the added storm damage, Foster said paying for repairs and a funeral will be the biggest challenge.
Trending News
"Looking inside and looking at the bottom of the actual railing is bent down the frame for the trailer. I would say you can't fix it. I don't think it's fixable,” Foster said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown