Livingston deputies: Woman arrested for theft after parking lot pursuit
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman wanted for felony theft was arrested following a short pursuit in the parking lot of Academy Sports, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said Shireeka Morrison, 31, was traveling in a gray Honda SUV while visiting Academy Sports when she led a "brief vehicle chase in the parking lot."
LPSO said Morrison was in possession of stolen items from Academy. Officials said she also stole from Carter's and other outlets in Baton Rouge. She was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
