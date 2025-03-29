69°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies warn drivers to use caution after vehicle off roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden
HOLDEN - A vehicle went off the roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies shared an image of a vehicle off the shoulder against trees. In a post, LPSO advised drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially in rougher weather conditions.
Trending News
No information was provided regarding if any injuries took place.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on...
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...