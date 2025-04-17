72°
Livingston deputies: Two vehicle fires at Bell Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - Two separate vehicles caught fire on Bell Road in Springfield, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Images provided by deputies showed two separate vehicles in different spots on fire. Fire officials are on scene.
No other information is available at this time.
