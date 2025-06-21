Livingston deputies: Seven juveniles living with no adults arrested, guns seized; some gang-affiliated

DENHAM SPRINGS - Seven juveniles were arrested by deputies after being found living in an apartment complex with multiple firearms and no adult supervision, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

LPSO said they responded to a call of a physical altercation at the Arden Park apartment complex in Denham Springs around 11:56 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found eight juveniles living in "deplorable conditions with no adult supervision."

Deputies obtained a search warrant and seized seven guns, marijuana and promethazine. Deputies also said the older juveniles were affiliated with gang-based violence in a group called "BO6 Gang."

Fabian Ndubuisi, 17, Pierre Ndubuisi, 17, and Kadarius Butler, 17, were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center while two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were booked into Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.



All three 17-year-olds were booked for charges included possession of an unregistered firearm and possession, sale or distribution of prescription drugs. Fabian Ndubuisi was also booked for cruelty to juveniles - exposure to controlled dangerous substances.

More arrests are possible, deputies said.