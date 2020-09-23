76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston deputies search for man, female getaway driver accused of robbery and theft

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office have requested public assistance in identifying a man and woman accused of robbery and theft.

Authorities say one of the crimes occurred on September 17 when a woman in a purple LSU shirt behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat drove a man clad in a black hoodie, gray sweat pants and black shoes to two different gas stations in Livingston Parish where he stole several hundred dollars worth of cigarettes.

According to detectives, a man matching the same description also robbed two different women in an apartment complex shortly after the store thefts.

Anyone with information on the individuals involved in this case should all the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 extension 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

