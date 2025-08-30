Livingston deputies: Road blocked by 18-wheeler on 4-H Club Road near La. Highway 16

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are working a complete road blockage due to an 18-wheeler going off the road on 4-H Club Road near Highway 16, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies shared images of an 18-wheeler halfway off the road, with its trailer blocking the roadway. Officials called it a complete road blockage.

No injuries were reported. Drivers in the area should expect delays.