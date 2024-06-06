Livingston deputies investigating possible attempted abduction

SPRINGFIELD - Deputies are searching for the owner of a car that may be tied to an attempted abduction.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an address in Springfield Wednesday night after the incident. While Sheriff Jason Ard said investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, Ard specified that the young child at the center of the investigation is safe.

"We are asking anyone who may live in the area - with cameras - to please contact us," Ard said.

Deputies are searching for camera footage between 7 and 8 p.m. in the area of Shelton Drive and Tiboe Plaza, specifically footage involving the small white car with no bumper pictured above.