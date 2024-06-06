77°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies investigating possible attempted abduction
SPRINGFIELD - Deputies are searching for the owner of a car that may be tied to an attempted abduction.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an address in Springfield Wednesday night after the incident. While Sheriff Jason Ard said investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, Ard specified that the young child at the center of the investigation is safe.
"We are asking anyone who may live in the area - with cameras - to please contact us," Ard said.
Trending News
Deputies are searching for camera footage between 7 and 8 p.m. in the area of Shelton Drive and Tiboe Plaza, specifically footage involving the small white car with no bumper pictured above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans holding events for 80th...
-
Retired child psychologist arrested on 2,000 counts of possessing child porn
-
Man arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old father
-
Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish
-
CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer