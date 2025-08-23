90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies: I-12 eastbound exit ramp at Satsuma blocked due to 18-wheeler fire

1 hour 20 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, August 23 2025 Aug 23, 2025 August 23, 2025 5:14 PM August 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SATSUMA - The I-12 eastbound exit ramp at Satsuma is currently blocked off due to an 18-wheeler fire, Livingston deputies said.

Trending News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office advised drivers to expect delays. No other information is immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days