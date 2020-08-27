Livingston deputies head west to assist those devastated by Hurricane Laura

LIVINGSTON – Hours after Hurricane Laura swept through areas near Lake Charles, assistance arrived.

Twenty deputies in Livingston Parish quickly got in their cars and headed toward Allen Parish to help those devastated by the strong winds.

“They're in a total blackout right now. They have a lot of trees down and have limited manpower,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “I’ve been in there, in that situation. So to just have more law enforcement presence for the businesses that are out of power and the residents that are out of power is good.”

The deputies plan to stay and patrol for at least five days. Hurricane Laura didn't cause much damage in Livingston.

“We had a few minor power outages and we had a few trees down but nothing major,” Ard said.

The worst of it was a tree falling on someone's home on Duff Road early Thursday morning. Deputies were able to safely get a mom, daughter, and dog out before anyone was injured.

“It was very tense there for a few minutes and to be able to get them out, everyone was happy at the end. I'm just glad the guys were there and able to get them out quickly,” Ard said.

With little left for Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies to respond to, they wanted to go where more people were in need.

“During the flood of 2016, if it wasn't for my fellow sheriffs I would not have accomplished what we did in Livingston Parish,” Ard said. “We have to work together. So it gives me great honor to be able to send deputies to help a fellow sheriff."

Search and rescue teams with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are also assisting in Lake Charles.