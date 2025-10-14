Livingston deputies: Burgess Road near Hummingbird Lane closed as officials work downed power line

DENHAM SPRINGS - Burgess Road near Hummingbird Lane is closed as officials work a downed power line, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said a broken pole led to power lines over the roadway. DEMCO is on scene but it "could be a while" until the road is back open, deputies posted on Facebook.