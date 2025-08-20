91°
Livingston deputies: 'Beef bandit' who stole hundreds of dollars of beef from Walmart arrested

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was arrested for stealing over 12 packs of steaks and multiple packs of hamburger meat was arrested, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said they received calls about Michael Ardoin, 57, exiting the Denham Springs Walmart without paying for concealed items and re-entering to do it again. Officials were able to pull him over on I-12 in a vehicle with no license plate.

Deputies said that they found two packs of lean hamburger meat, four packs of ribeyes and eight more packs of angus ribeyes. They also learned more packs of meat were taken from Sam's, as well.

LPSO said the meat was returned to stores and the packages will be destroyed.

Ardoin had 74 prior arrests, with 26 for theft and nine convictions, officials said. Ardoin faces felony theft charges as a result of this arrest.

