87°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston authorities search for thieves who stole $1,000 worth of equipment
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it would like the public's help in identifying two suspects, a man and a woman, who stole $1,000 worth of goods/equipment at a Juban Road sporting goods store this month.
Deputies say the couple made off with a pair of tennis shoes from the store and upon leaving the building, took a miter saw, a stand, and a blade from the back of a victim's truck in the parking lot.
The two fled the scene in a green Ford Expedition (may be a 2009 model)
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 extension 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Livingston Parish, what do you know? Here’s what LPSO detectives know: >2 suspects (1 male & 1 female) entered a...Posted by Livingston Parish Sheriff on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor urges citizens to prepare for Laura
-
National Guard prepares to distribute food, supplies following Hurricane Laura
-
Hurricane Laura 5 a.m. check
-
OLOL physical therapist honored with brand new car for hard work, sacrifices...
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24