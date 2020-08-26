Livingston authorities search for thieves who stole $1,000 worth of equipment

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it would like the public's help in identifying two suspects, a man and a woman, who stole $1,000 worth of goods/equipment at a Juban Road sporting goods store this month.

Deputies say the couple made off with a pair of tennis shoes from the store and upon leaving the building, took a miter saw, a stand, and a blade from the back of a victim's truck in the parking lot.

The two fled the scene in a green Ford Expedition (may be a 2009 model)

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 extension 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).