70°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston authorities search for man accused of contractor fraud
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking the public for assistance in locating a man suspected of contractor fraud.
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say William Bozarth of Walker is wanted on one count of contractor fraud.
Anyone with information on Bozarth's whereabouts or with any information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents face flooding yet again, thanks to Tropical Storm Beta
-
Iberville Parish Bars reopen in time for game day
-
Flooding in Lake Maurepas forcing wildlife out into neighborhoods
-
Metro Council defers annexation of Willow Ridge homes from St. George into...
-
Waterway improvements to start early 2021
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus