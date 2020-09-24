70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston authorities search for man accused of contractor fraud

1 hour 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 September 24, 2020 6:58 AM September 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking the public for assistance in locating a man suspected of contractor fraud.

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say William Bozarth of Walker is wanted on one count of contractor fraud. 

Anyone with information on Bozarth's whereabouts or with any information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days