Livingston authorities search for man accused of contractor fraud

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish are asking the public for assistance in locating a man suspected of contractor fraud.

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say William Bozarth of Walker is wanted on one count of contractor fraud.

Anyone with information on Bozarth's whereabouts or with any information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).