Livingston authorities arrest man for alleged role in recent Springfield shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a Monday, Jan. 4 shooting in Springfield that left one person injured.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Curtis Savoie was apprehended for his alleged role in a shooting off Springfield's Heritage Lane.

But when deputies caught up with Savoie, they say he was found with items that increased his charges.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, "Savoie was located today (Tuesday) at a residence off of Heritage Lane in Springfield. Detectives also recovered the vehicle involved. During this investigation, Savoie was also found to be in possession of firearms & illegal narcotics - all of which was recovered by detectives."

Savoie, a resident of Loranger, is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, and the victim who was injured during the Monday, Jan. 4 shooting is reportedly in stable condition.

Livingston authorities say their investigation into the shooting continues.