Livingston authorities and Baton Rouge Police recover stolen items from 23 burglarized vehicles

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says three burglary suspects have been apprehended and a host of stolen items recovered.

The suspects, 18-year-old Tyelin Gray, 19-year-old Termaine Nelson, and 22-year-old Deshawn Stewart were arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries in Woodland Crossing subdivision.

Livingston authorities worked with members of the Baton Rouge Police Department to catch up with the suspects and recover the stolen items.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, "The reports of vehicle burglaries and one auto theft were taken on October 17, 2019. On October 18, 2019, the stolen vehicle was located in Baton Rouge. During the investigation that followed, detectives were also able to positively identify the three suspects responsible."

Officials say after obtaining a search warrant, they searched the suspects’ home and found numerous stolen items including key fobs, clothing and identification cards.

The Sheriff said, "Twenty-three vehicle burglaries, along with one auto theft, have been tied to these three suspects. Special thanks to the residents/victims involved in these cases for working with us. Your cooperation is key."

Gray, Nelson, and Stewart remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also asks citizens to take safety precautions in regards to their vehicles by:

-Locking their vehicles

-Removing all valuables (Or, place those valuables out of sight)

-If home is equipped with motion lights, making sure they’re in working order and pointed in the direction of vehicles

-Make sure surveillance video equipment is set to record movement and pointed in the direction of vehicles

-Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 extension 1