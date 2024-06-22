Livingston, Ascension parishes re-open most waterways after closure due to Tropical Storm Alberto

GONZALES - Ascension and Livingston parishes re-opened most waterways Saturday at 8 a.m. following a closure due to rising water after Tropical Storm Alberto.

The Marvin Braud boatway in Ascension Parish will remain closed until further notice.

After giving waterways the all-clear Saturday morning, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced an pertial emergency closure of the Amite River.

"The Parish of Livingston has declared that the Amite River from the weir south to Lake Maurepas to include small tributaries off the Amite River are closed to all recreational traffic effective 8:00pm CST, on 22 June 2024 until further notice due to water levels in this area not falling as predicted."