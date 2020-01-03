Livestock theft in Allen Parish

Kendall Lamar Rideaux

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission arrested a Jefferson Davis Parish man accused of stealing seven calves from a public livestock market in Allen Parish.

According to investigators, the LDAF received a complaint from a livestock market in Allen Parish regarding 34-year-old Kendall L. Rideaux of Jennings.

Rideaux allegedly purchased and left with the calves on Nov 4, 2019. But he neither paid for nor returned the livestock to the sale barn as required by law.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “State law protects our public livestock markets from persons not complying with proper payment for livestock. This is one more example of livestock theft and it is to be taken seriously.”

Rideaux is charged with one count of theft of livestock.

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are pending with the sheriff’s office.