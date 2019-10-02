LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday morning commute

90°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 6 taken to hospital after vintage plane crashes in Connecticut
-
Ascension's take on The Breakfast Club
-
Louisiana factory suddenly lays off 376 employees, files for bankruptcy
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
-
Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese