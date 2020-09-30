LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday incident list

55°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General's 'Coping After COVID' offers emotional support to COVID survivors
-
Metro Council prepares to discuss on-premises consumption in EBR bars
-
Tuesday night crash in West BR involving sugar cane truck
-
Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman Singer,' dies at 78
-
Trump, Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium