76°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Straight Outta Scotland fire
-
Seafood restaurant reduced to pile of rubble after early-morning fire
-
Roughly 200 employees abruptly laid off at Electronic Arts' Baton Rouge office
-
Heated council meeting in Iberville Parish over CO2 possibly being stored underground...
-
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs